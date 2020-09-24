Vidvid-Pix has launched a new version of their AI powered RESTORE photo and document restoration software.

The utility automatically restores faded old black and white, sepia, and color photos and documents; and provides image organization, editing, and saving. The new version: improves a wider variety of image formats; offers metadata tagging for research, transcription, and sharing of family stories; and provides Crop/Recalculate to hone in on specific areas that need fixing – details essential for genealogists and family historians.

Vivid-Pix RESTORE is available now for Mac and Windows for US$49.99. A demo is available for download.

