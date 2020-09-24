The global Apple accessories market was valued at US$19.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach over $27.4 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate of around 4.7%, according to Research and Markets.

The research group says popular accessories include screen guard. It adds that the iPhone and iPad screen guard is the most productive segment of Apple accessories market.

“Weak distribution channels in emerging markets have remained a longstanding challenge for manufacturers,” notes Research and Markets. “However, popularity of e-commerce and focus on creating alternative distribution channels has positively impacted Apple accessories sales in emerging markets. The steady growth in these markets is expected to offset weak demand in developed markets of the U.S. and Europe.”

Like this: Like Loading...