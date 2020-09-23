XR Bootcamp has announced the Oct. 12 launch of the online Hand Tracking and Interaction Design Master Class.

In this eight-week online Master Class, participants become proficient in hand tracking, and advanced interaction design, according to Rahel Demant, co-founder of XR Bootcamp. Participants will also receive a free Quest 2, the newly announced Oculus virtual reality device, to assist in their development projects.

Participants in the XR Bootcamp Master Class have access to over 70 hours of advanced online and live training, weekly mentor sessions, weekly hands-on assignments, guest lectures from industry experts, and are treated to in-VR graduation ceremonies. The Master Class is taught by industry professionals Roger Kueng and Dennys Kuhnert, co-founders of Holonautic.

Demant says the Master Class also provides experienced mentors and a private Slack group for real-time troubleshooting. Beginner level developers will feel at home as assignments offer difficulty modifiers to help them succeed on their own terms, he adds.

The Master Class is in partnership with SideQuest and based on the Unity real-time development platform which makes it possible to build an impressive interaction framework for hand tracking including custom user interfaces, locomotion systems, kinematic and physics-based interactions, and complete a capstone project by developing a remotely controlled robotic arm application.

