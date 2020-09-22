Roxio has introduced Toast 19 Titanium and Toast 19 Pro, the latest versions of its disc burning suites for macOS (10.14 or higher), giving users the power to create their own unique digital media creations.

The Roxio Toast 19 product line delivers a digital media toolkit with streamlined tools to burn, copy, rip, capture, convert, and edit photos, videos, audio, and data files. Thanks to a redesigned interface, users can now create a customized environment to keep their favorite and most-used tools at their fingertips, according to Prakash Channagiri, director of Product Management for Video at Corel.

Roxio Toast 19 Titanium and Roxio Toast 19 Pro are available now in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish as electronic downloads directly from www.roxio.com. Roxio Toast 19 Titanium is available at the suggested retail price of US$99.99. Roxio Toast 19 Pro is available at the SRP of $149.99. Information on volume licensing for commercial and educational organizations is available at www.roxio.com/licensing.

