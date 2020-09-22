Expedia Group has released new versions of the Brand Expedia, Hotwire, and Vrbo iOS apps to take advantage of the capabilities available in iOS 14.

The features will unlock new ways to view the latest travel deals with Hotwire, and easily access upcoming reservation details booked through Brand Expedia and Vrbo, according to Tucker Moodey, president of Retail Product & Technology, Expedia Group. They include:

Brand Expedia : The Brand Expedia widget gives travelers a more comprehensive view of their upcoming trip, including a day-by-day countdown and the local time at their destination of choice. The widget reflects the current weather to help users prepare for potential evolving conditions, such as heavy rain or storms. Flight departure reminders and check-in details are also available in the large version of the widget.

: The Brand Expedia widget gives travelers a more comprehensive view of their upcoming trip, including a day-by-day countdown and the local time at their destination of choice. The widget reflects the current weather to help users prepare for potential evolving conditions, such as heavy rain or storms. Flight departure reminders and check-in details are also available in the large version of the widget. Hotwire : Designed for the brand’s growing base of app users which doubled between May and August 2020, Hotwire’s last-minute deal widget keeps customers apprised of the best bargains. Since 80% of Hotwire customers book the day before or the day of their trip in the app, Hotwire created the widget to show the top local weekend getaways under $200 per night from their current location, or the best deals across Hotwire if location is not enabled. In addition to the widget, Hotwire also has a new App Clip that provides hotel information including ratings, and allows users to easily book with one tap using Apple Pay. The new features will help customers save an average of 52% on last-minute accommodation bookings when compared to the listed rate two weeks prior.

Designed for the brand’s growing base of app users which doubled between May and August 2020, Hotwire’s last-minute deal widget keeps customers apprised of the best bargains. Since 80% of Hotwire customers book the day before or the day of their trip in the app, Hotwire created the widget to show the top local weekend getaways under $200 per night from their current location, or the best deals across Hotwire if location is not enabled. In addition to the widget, Hotwire also has a new App Clip that provides hotel information including ratings, and allows users to easily book with one tap using Apple Pay. The new features will help customers save an average of 52% on last-minute accommodation bookings when compared to the listed rate two weeks prior. Vrbo: The new Vrbo widget comes with a countdown for travelers who are readily anticipating their upcoming vacation. It also provides timely updates and touchpoints throughout a traveler’s stay, such as property details, check-in and check-out times, and contact information for the property manager or vacation homeowner. Since 86% of Vrbo users tend to travel with family, the Vrbo widget was made so guests can easily share trip details with others in their group.

The updated apps can be used by anyone on an iPhone with iOS 14 installed, and each app is available to download on the App Store at no cost. The Orbitz and Travelocity apps will also support iOS 14 and include an upcoming trip widget in their next release.

Like this: Like Loading...