CPACharge—an online payment solution for CPAs, enrolled agents and other accounting professionals—has announced its first-ever mobile app and a new Bluetooth card reader/swiper.

The CPACharge mobile app is technology that takes the burden out of getting paid. It’s available for download today for free from the Apple App Store. It provides accounting professionals with a secure, simple way to accept client credit, debit and ACH payments, according to Tom West, CEO of CPACharge. With this new release, CPACharge users can now:

Accept magstripe cards, EMV chip cards and NFC/contactless payments

Digitally capture client signatures

Deposit payments into specific bank accounts

View receipts and email copies directly to clients

Browse, void and refund previous transactions.

