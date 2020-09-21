ON1 has released an all-new AI portrait editing standalone and plug-in, new creative features for ON1 Photo RAW mobile, and unveiled the next major upgrade to ON1 Photo RAW & ON1 Photo RAW 360.iOS.

ON1 Portrait AI is now available both as a standalone and plug-in for Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop, Affinity Photo, Corel Paintshop, and Apple Photos (Capture One support is coming soon). This new technology uses machine learning to find every face in portrait photos and enhances them.

The folks at ON1 say the software carefully analyzes every face in your photos, adds the right amount of realistic retouching to the skin, eyes, and mouth, without globally applying the same retouching to each person in the photo. If you want to dig in deeper, ON1 Portrait AI provides powerful controls for all features including face morphing, eye enlargement, etc.

In addition to ON1 Portrait AI, ON1 also released updates to the new ON1 Photo RAW Mobile app. The final release in the ON1 fall lineup is the next major upgrade ON1 Photo RAW, version 2021, the professional-grade photo organizer, raw processor, layered editor, and effects app. It will available this October.

