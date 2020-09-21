Dashlane has completed a bottom-to-top rewrite of its iOS app that provides a shortcut for most things you do online. The company says the upgrade improves efficiency, speed, and performance.

The rewrite involved teams across three international offices led by the engineering group based in Paris, following a move from its original Objective-C codebase to account for the evolution of Apple technologies like Swift UI and Combine. The goal of the rewrite encompassed keeping up with the ever-changing iOS landscape, while making sure there was minimal disturbance for current iOS app users, diligently maintaining usable code, and providing a better digital experience for millions of Dashlane users, according to Rew Islam, senior engineering manager at Dashlane.

Like this: Like Loading...