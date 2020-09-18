The Pixelmator Team has released Pixelmator Pro 1.8, codenamed Lynx, an update to its Mac image editor. It adds AppleScript support.

AppleScript is the Apple-created scripting language that lets you directly control apps using instructions written in intuitive, English-like terms. Almost every part of Pixelmator Pro is now scriptable, so for pretty much anything you can do with the app, you can now script those same tasks.

Pixelmator Pro 1.8 Lynx is available today from the Mac App Store. It’s free for existing users and US$39.99 for new customers (although you can 30% off its usual price for a limited time.) Pixelmator Pro requires macOS High Sierra or later and a Metal-compatible graphics card.

