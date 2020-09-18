Zevrix Solutions has announced Package Central 1.11.18, a maintenance update to company’s file packaging automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

The software collects InDesign documents along with their fonts and links from hot folders. Package Central serves unlimited users on a network and offers variable folder names, email alerts, PDF export, and more. The new version abandons the use of intermediate temporary folder names, which could result in incorrect image linkage in the final job folder.

Package Central can be purchased for US$149.95 from the Zevrix website. A demo is available for download. The update is free for registered users. Package Central requires macOS 10.8-10.15 and Adobe InDesign CS5-2020.

