Ergonis Software has released Typinator 8.5, an update to the text expander. It automates the process of inserting frequently used text and auto-correcting typing errors.

Version 8.5 is ready for macOS Big Sur and offers further enhancements. It now supports direct editing of tables in formatted text expansions and improves overall stability and compatibility with third-party applications and more.

Typinator 8.5 requires Mac OS X Mountain Lion (10.8) or newer, is recommended for macOS Catalina (10.15), and is compatible with the current beta versions of macOS Big Sur (11.0).

It can be purchased securely on the Ergonis Software website. The upgrade to Typinator 8.5 is free for anyone who purchased a license for Typinator on or after Jan. 1, 2019. Upgrade paths are available for owners of older licenses.

Like this: Like Loading...