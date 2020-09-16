Tropical Software has announced iAddressX 4 for macOS.

The app allows users to navigate contacts from a small icon in the system menu, and to initiate various tasks including printing of Dymo labels, dialing iPhone and/or Skype calls, sending SMS messages to Skype pals or friend’s cell phone, and more. Now a 64-bit only app, the new version adds a new preferences option to dial iPhone via FaceTime, a new Maps feature, and more.

Typinator 8.5 costs US$19.95 and is available at the Tropic Software website. A demo is available for download. It requires macOS 10.7 or later.

