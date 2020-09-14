Stonelight Pictures has introduces Webcam Effects Live 1.0.5, a new tool for video conferencing that improves the image of webcams in macOS 10.15.

It’s designed to enhance webcam video, and help get the best possible image when teleconferencing, streaming live, or recording video. Webcam Effects Live works with any third party webcam or video source that is supported by the macOS system, and works with any built-in FaceTime HD camera.

Webcam Effects Live is only $9.99 (USD) from Stonelight Pictures online. It requires macOS 10.15 or higher.

