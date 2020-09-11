DigiDNA has posted iMazing 2.12 for macOS and Windows, an update to the iOS device management app.

Version 2.12 gives business users access to advanced iPhone, iPad and iPod configuration features, allowing them to lock a device to a point-of-sale app, enforce web content filtering, or even block the Camera or the Messages app. For the first time, local configuration of Apple mobile devices can be done from a Windows computer as well as a Mac.

iMazing 2.12 is available at the iMazing website. Backing up and browsing data is entirely free. Premium features require the purchase of a license. A single license for one computer) is US$44.99, an universal license (two computers) is $49.99, and a family license (five computers) is $69.99. The 2.12 update is free for all iMazing 2 license owners. A demo is available for download.

