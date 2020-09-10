Ben Software has released SecuritySpy 5.2.5, an update to the multi-camera video surveillance software for the Mac.

It offers smart motion detection powered by AI, flexible recording features, remote monitoring, and more. It’s designed for all CCTV applications, from professional to home. Version 5.2.5 adds the ability of advanced search of captured footage for events such as the movement of humans and vehicles.

Pricing depends on the number of cameras used, ranging from US$40 for a single-camera license to $$890) for an unlimited-camera license. SecuritySpy 5.2.5 requires macOS 10.13 High Sierra or later.

