Konnected, an Internet-of-Things startup, has announced the first shipments of its Alarm Panel Pro, part of its new product announcement at CEDIA 2019.

The Konnected Alarm Panel Pro, the third iteration in the Konnected family following Konnected Alarm Panel and Konnected Alarm Panel 2, transforms existing wired home security systems into smart home monitoring solutions. The Alarm Panel Pro adds Ethernet and PoE capability to Konnected’s original IoT Alarm Panel flagship and features a more powerful processor and support for up to 12-zone on a single board.

By replacing the motherboard of any traditional wired alarm system with the Konnected Alarm Panel Pro, users are able to monitor and control all of their home security system’s existing sensors and sirens through popular home automation platforms like SmartThings, Home Assistant, Hubitat, OpenHAB and more. This also enables the use of pre-existing wired sensors in smart home automation, for example triggering connected lights based on motion sensor detection. Homeowners have the option to continue using third party security monitoring or opt for budget-saving self-monitoring, says Connected founder, Nate Clark. Alarm Panel Pro is for sale now at konnected.io for October delivery at a special price of US$209. For more info go to konnected.io.

