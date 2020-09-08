Maxon has announced the availability of Cinema 4D Release 23 (R23). The next generation of Maxon’s professional 3D software delivers enhancements to its animation and UV workflows, character animation toolset, and the inclusion of Magic Bullet Looks technology.

The introduction of the new Scene Nodes system provides a preview of the performance customers can expect in future developments of Cinema 4D. The folks at Maxon say plugin developers will appreciate the update to Python 3, and creative pipelines will benefit from the inclusion of USD import/export and updates to FBX and OBJ handling.

R23 is available for both macOS and Windows systems and is available as an upgrade for perpetual license holders. For pricing info, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...