AUKEY has launches the Omnia Nano 20W PD Wall Charger, a 20W Power Delivery charger from the company.

This compact wall charger could be ideal for fast-charging the upcoming iPhone 12, portable gaming consoles, tablets, and laptops, and incorporates both Power Delivery 3.0 and Quick Charge 2.0. Combining both fast charging technologies in one port is extra-efficient and makes this tiny charger extremely versatile. It means you can fast-charge an iPhone, then switch to fast-charging a Samsung Galaxy device using the same port.

With a body only slightly larger than Apple’s 5W smartphone charger and weighing just 33 grams, this charger is small enough to comfortably fit in your pocket. The charger features a single USB-C port capable of outputting up to 20W using the Power Delivery standard, which is enough wattage to charge a compact MacBook or a Nintendo Switch.

