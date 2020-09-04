NETGEAR’s Meural WiFi Photo Frame is a WiFi photo frame with a 15.6-inch display and simple photo-sharing features that showcase personal photos and art.

In a world where millions of memories are being captured on smartphones, but are often limited to these small screens, the free Meural mobile app — available at the Apple App Store — lets you add your favorite photos to the crystal-clear display of the Meural WiFi Photo Frame.

Pictures will come to life on the 13.5 x 7.5-inch frame and 15.6-inch diagonal display. The anti-glare screen and patented TrueArt technology deliver life-like photos to be enjoyed from any angle and the premium woodgrain-trimmed frame makes it the perfect fit for any home or office setting.

You can link an album already on your smartphone to upload and display on the Meural WiFi Photo Frame automatically. With a simple “wave up” on the frame, the gesture control shows the location and date of any photo, which are tagged with the image title automatically. Additional details are also accessible in the photo’s information shown on the screen, which can be easily modified to add more personalization and descriptions. With the Meural WiFi Photo Frame, you can schedule albums and playlists to show at different times of the day so everyone in the family can see what they want when they want.

Integrated sensors monitor the room’s ambient light to ensure the proper brightness of all the images and the frame can automatically go to sleep when it’s dark. The Meural WiFi Photo Frame also stands in both portrait and landscape orientations and auto orients photos and content to fit the display. Live Photos from Apple iOS and short format videos – up to 15 seconds – are also supported with Meural, so you can see your memories come to life from the display.

The 15.6-inch Meural WiFi Photo Frame, as well as the larger Meural Canvases, include 100 sample artworks curated from an Art Library of over 30,000 images from leading museums, artists, and collections from around the world. It costs US$299.95.

