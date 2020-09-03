Stellar has introduced a free version of its data recovery software that enables users to recover up to 1GB of data on both macOS and Windows system. The tool recovers lost, corrupted, or deleted documents, email data files, photos, videos and more from desktops, laptops, external hard drives and USB sticks.

Stellar CEO Sunil Chandna says the data recovery software is able to effectively restore unlimited file types in all common lost-case scenarios — including accidental deletion, formatting errors, virus and malware attacks, partition losses, operating system crashes, media corruption and more.

The software also has preview capabilities, enabling users to view files prior to restoration. This helps users determine which version of the file they are recovering, so they can restore only the required data instead of restoring all, and having to go through the process of deleting unnecessarily recovered files.

Additional features include the ability to restore files from damaged or corrupt volumes, the ability to retrieve any type of data, from PowerPoint presentations to digital images, the ability to retrieve data from BitLocker Encrypted Drives, and the ability to recover data

