Roland has announced the release of four new patch collections for Roland Cloud, all crafted by electronic artist and sound designer Brothertiger: JUNO-106 Brothertiger, JUPITER-8 Brothertiger, JX-3P Brothertiger, and SH-2 Brothertiger.

Best known for his dreamy, chillwave sounds, many of Brothertiger’s new meticulously crafted patch collections were inspired by his own vintage Roland gear and drew on his passion for nostalgic 1980s electropop.

Each new Brothertiger patch collection on Roland Cloud features 32 patches. With these new collections, music creators can explore new chillwave sounds, some of which may appear on Brothertiger’s forthcoming full-length album. They include (with their description):

° JUNO-106 Brothertiger: “Float downstream with the crystalline plucks and rich basses in this powerful patch collection. These sounds conjure chillwave daydreams with the classic warmth of the JUNO-106.”

° JUPITER-8 Brothertiger: “This powerful patch collection delivers delicate keys and booming basses, conjuring chillwave daydreams with the legendary breadth of the JUPITER-8.”

° JX-3P Brothertiger: “The panoramic sounds of atmospheric pads and surreal keys in this patch collection deliver chillwave daydreams with the iconic voice of the JX-3P.”

° SH-2 Brothertiger: “Enjoy the surreal leads and warm basses these retro sounds conjure with the vintage tones of the SH-2 monosynth.”

All four new Brothertiger patch collections are offered with Roland Cloud Ultimate and Pro memberships. More info can be found here.

