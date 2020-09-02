Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. has previewed the newest models of the Canvio Portable Storage lineup. Canvio Flex models with USB-C® are portable storage designed for Macs, PCs, iPad Pros, and more. Canvio Gaming models are new portable game storage designed for game consoles and gaming PCs.

The Canvio Advance and Canvio Ready models boast a new design that offers portable storage that’s easy to access and take anywhere, says Michael Cassidy, vice president, Consumer HDDs, Americas, at Toshiba America Electronic Components. Due this fall, they include:

° Canvio Flex – The Canvio Flex portable storage drives feature up to 4TB of storage and offers both USB-C and USB-A cable.

° Canvio Gaming – With the Canvio Gaming portable storage drives, users will be able to expand their game library with the ability to carry up to 100 games (4TB) in a portable case.

° Canvio Advance – Featuring a textured design with new colors, it’s designed for use with both auto backup, and data security software.

° Canvio Ready – A storage solution for students and other entry-level users who want simple storage that’s easy to use. It features a new two-tone design.

