Apple has informed developers about tax and price changes for apps and in-app purchases in Chili, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

“When taxes or foreign exchange rates change, we sometimes need to update prices on the App Store,” Apple says. “In the next few days, prices of apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) on the App Store will increase in response to tax changes in Chile, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. Your proceeds will be adjusted accordingly and will be calculated based on the tax-exclusive price.”

The changes include:’

° Chile: New value-added tax of 19%o;

° Mexico: New value-added tax of 16%;

° Saudi Arabia: Increase in value-added tax from 5% to 15%;

° Turkey: New digital services tax of 7.5% (in addition to the existing value-added tax of 18%)

In addition, developer proceeds will also be adjusted in Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom, and will be calculated based on the tax-exclusive price. However, prices on the App Store won’t change.

