JAXJOX, a global fitness technology company, has introduced the US$2,199 InteractiveStudio, an all-in-one, connected fitness studio designed to offer users versatility across cardio, strength-training, and recovery workouts in the comfort of their own home.

Elevated in its design, the JAXJOX InteractiveStudio is a freestanding system that is half the size of a bike, and a third of a treadmill. It includes a 43-inch touchscreen TV that rotates horizontally, vertically and tilts 15 degrees for floor exercises, as well as four connected JAXJOX products, replacing the need of 6 kettlebells and 15 dumbbells. Specific items include:

° KettlebellConnect 2.0 : Six-in-one digital, adjustable kettlebell ranging from 12-42 pounds (an update to the original KettlebellConnect that launched in 2019);

° DumbbellConnect: a “digital” dumbbell set offering adjustable weights from 8-50 pounds;

° Foam RollerConnect: a digital vibrating roller with five intensity zones;

° Push UpConnect: a digital push-up tool, with four varied hand positions to target different muscle groups, designed to correct position and stabilize wrists

Along with the InteractiveStudio components, the JAXJOX Studio membership gives users full access to live and on-demand classes led by JAXJOX trainers. The app offers performance tracking of the equipment, personalized, real-time data, multiple user options and a scientific-based, proprietary Fitness IQ, which calculates strength progression. The system accommodates multiple users so everyone in a household can benefit from the InteractiveStudio and JAXJOX programming. Further, the JAXJOX app is available by subscription to anyone who owns a piece of JAXJOX equipment.

The KettlebellConnect 2.0 and DumbbellConnect are available at JAXJOX.com. Various JAXJOX products will also be available at select Apple store locations and on Apple.com

