Zevrix Solutions has announced the public beta release of Output Factory Server 3, an upgrade to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

Output Factory Server automates printing and exporting from InDesign with hot folders processing. The new beta release incorporates another Zevrix product for InDesign, LinkOptimizer, directly into Output Factory Server, which lets InDesign workgroups automate their image workflows and combine them with PDF, print, EPUB other output formats.

Output Factory Server 3 public beta with built-in LinkOptimizer can be downloaded from the Zevrix website. Qualified beta testers will receive a 50% discount to purchase either a new license of the product or upgrade from earlier versions. Users who purchased the current stable release of Output Factory Sever after April 1, 2020, will receive a free upgrade to the new version. The software requires macOS 10.8-10.15 and Adobe InDesign CS5-2020.

