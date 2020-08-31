Ginger Labs, the maker of digital note-taking app Notability, has released Notability 10.0, which is designed to provide more customization, artistic tools, and opportunities for creativity than ever before.

The update includes a variety of new tools and introduces the Notability Shop, an in-app store with artist-designed stickers, handwriting conversion, brushes and more. They’re especially suitable for students, teachers, artists and doodle enthusiasts.

Notability costs US$8.99 and offers in-app purchases. It’s available at the Apple App Store.

