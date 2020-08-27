Maxon, developers of 2D/3D digital content creation solutions, has announced the speaker lineup for its 3D and Motion Design Show for IBC 2020.

The free virtual event will take place on 3DMotionShow.com (formerly C4DLive.com) from Tuesday, Sept. 8, through Friday, Sept. 11, and will feature presentations covering VR and AR, character animation, photo-real visual effects, motion design and more, presented by the world’s top motion graphics and VFX artists.

Over 15 creatives from around the world will speak during the 3D and Motion Design Show for IBC 2020. Artist highlights include:

: The Idea & Maker duo will elaborate on the processes of their collaborative workflow, from concept phase to production. Idea & Maker is a creative laboratory that blends technical knowledge and emotion to create unique visuals in the form of thoughtful craft and storytelling. Yambo: The Creative Director at Yambo Studio will showcase tips and techniques used to ensure a productive workflow while executing projects with large teams. Yambo has worked for over a decade in the CGI industry and has a distinguished eye for intricacy and nuance in the interplay of color, texture, movement and composition.

Visit the 3D and Motion Design Show website to check out the four-day presentation schedule and watch the rewinds from the July 21-23 show on YouTube for a taste of what to expect.

The 3D and Motion Design Show series of 2020 includes multi-day events designed to coincide with the timing of Siggraph, IBC, NAB Show NY, HOW and Adobe Max. The presentations showcase professional 3D techniques and real-world production workflows using Cinema 4D, Redshift and the Red Giant suite of products. Presentations from each event will be streamed live and available on-demand shortly after airing on 3DMotionShow.com as well as the Maxon YouTube channel.

