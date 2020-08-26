On Aug. 31, Zendesk, Inc. is launching Explore Enterprise, the newest solution within its service-first CRM platform, which enables companies to “analyze real-time data in order to understand changing needs.”

As global ticket volume reaches record highs, leaders can use Explore Enterprise to share relevant insights instantly with other teams and departments, helping them make faster decisions to improve their entire customer experience, says Shawna Wolverton, EVP of Product, Zendesk.

“With Explore Enterprise, Zendesk gives companies the ability to analyze data in order to have a clear view of customer trends they are seeing across our Support and Sales Suites,” Wolverton adds. “These comprehensive insights allow businesses to quickly address emerging challenges and opportunities not just in customer service, but throughout their entire business.”

Enterprise is designed to enable leaders to manage and scale their business by:

Monitoring data across customer support channels with pre-built and customizable live charts;

Acting on current trends by setting threshold alerts to see when teams are under a heavy load;

Improving productivity and reducing context switching with embeddable dashboards;

Boosting team collaboration with advanced report sharing and scheduling capabilities inside and outside the organization.

Wolverton says Explore Enterprise provides instant insight across Zendesk products including Support, Talk, Chat, Sell and Guide to provide a comprehensive, unified view of the customer. This includes information on how customers are using social messaging for support and which channels they prefer for communication.

These learnings enable leaders to refine how they serve customers over channels such as Apple Business Chat, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Twitter Direct Messages, WeChat, and LINE. Additionally, teams will be able to bring in data from external third-party systems through integrations with Zendesk’s open and flexible CRM platform, Sunshine, for a holistic picture of their business.

With visibility into customer data across channels, Explore Enterprise gives leaders the ability to make improvements beyond the support team, such as informing decisions across sales, engineering, marketing and other departments. For example, when a CX leader sees a support team falling behind on ticket resolution, they can promptly test potential solutions and implement the option that makes the most impactful change for agents. Additionally, a CX leader can see an increase in the number of page views about processing refunds and can adjust existing knowledge base content to better help customers get the answer they are looking for faster.

