Tropical Software has announced iAddressX 3.6.2, a maintenance release to the company’s contact management utility for macOS.

You can use iAddressX to navigate contacts from a small icon in the system menu and initiate various tasks including printing of Dymo labels, dialing regular or Skype calls, sending SMS messages to Skype pals or friend’s cell phones, and more. Now a 64-bit app (so don’t install it if you system is 32-bit only), version 3.6.2 updates Sparkle support and has minor bug fixes.

iAddressX 3.6.2 costs US$19.95. A demo is available for download.

