Apimac has released Time Tracking Pro for Mac, an app built for folks who need to keep track of the time taken to complete each type of task.

The utility tracks your work time and prompts you to take breaks. You can use Time Tracking Pro for time tracking functions even without leaving the apps you’re using via an icon in the menu bar. By clicking on the icon you will find the main functions of the app to start and stop the various tasks you are engaged in and to manage the various work sessions and break times with clicks. If you want access to all the app’s features, double click on the menu window and the main app window will open in the foreground.

Time Tracking Pro requires macOS 10.3 or later. It costs US$24.95 and is available at the Apimac website.

Like this: Like Loading...