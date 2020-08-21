L-com has launched a new series of bulk cable, field term plugs and cable assemblies designed to address Profinet network applications.

L-com’s new line of outdoor/industrial Profinet bulk cable is designed for extreme applications where rugged, shielded cables are required. It features oil, chemical and ultra-violet-resistant jackets and is designed for PLTC Profinet-rated applications that meet Category 5e, 2-pair electrical specs.

This bulk cable is available with solid or stranded 22AWG conductors, which are suitable for Profinet Type-A, B or C applications. The stranded bulk cable is high-flex-rated and has been tested to 1 & 10 million flex cycles. This new bulk cable is Category 5e channel and PoE 802.3-rated for up to 100 meters.

The new shielded, field terminable, Category 5e-rated Profinet plugs are specifically designed for larger gauge Profinet cables and are available in straight or right-angle versions. The angled version can be set at any 90° or 45° increment during termination. The IDC termination for these plugs is quick and easy. The optional HT-TSPFT hand tool is recommended but is not required for terminating these plugs.

L-com’s Profinet cable assemblies are constructed using the new TFDP501 and TFDP503-series bulk cable, offering customers both solid and stranded conductor options, according to Product Manager Dustin Guttadauro. They’re terminated with the new TSPFTPFNS-series field termination RJ45 plugs as well as M12 D-code male and female connectors. Off-the-shelf lengths range from 0.5 to 10 meters and custom length versions can be ordered with no minimum order quantities.

Profinet bulk cable, Profinet RJ45 plugs and Profinet cable assemblies are all in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

