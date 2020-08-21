GN Hearing’s ReSound ONE is a new hearing aid that places an additional microphone inside the ear canal, for the first time, allowing people relying on hearing aids to experience the world with their own ears while preserving the comfort of an open-fit device. It will be available starting Aug. 27 in rechargeable and non-rechargeable models.

The outer ear (pinna) is designed by nature to work like an acoustic antenna. It helps the brain localize and tune in to a particular sound, for example when listening to a specific voice in a crowded café. However, the most popular styles of hearing aids (Receiver-In-Ear and Behind-The-Ear models) capture sound from microphones that sit behind the ear and then approximate the effect of the pinna.

The result is an averaged and incomplete reproduction of sound, making it hard for the brain to achieve its natural localization and noise-cancelling function. In fact, of the 79 million people who wear hearing aids globally,1 93% report having trouble hearing in noisy environments and 55% get confused about where sounds come from.2

ReSound ONE is the world’s first full-featured hearing aid with a microphone & receiver-in-ear design (M&RIE) that uses the unique shape of every individual’s ear to collect sound. This innovation has been achieved with a radical new receiver system combined with all-new Digital Feedback Suppression (DFS Ultra III), enabled by GN’s new and most powerful sound-processing chipset ever. By picking up sound directly inside the ear, ReSound ONE gives the brain everything it needs to tune in to individual voices, as well as significantly reducing background noise.

