Version 4.5 of the free Eve app is now available on the App Store with new features for folks with Eve Cam and other HomeKit-enabled cameras.

The “My Cameras” feature in the update provides a full screen overview with simultaneous live video from all of your HomeKit-enabled cameras. It also brings support to flip the camera image of Eve Cam to give you more mounting options.

To access the camera overview, a new “My Cameras” tile will automatically appear in At a Glance if you have more than one camera in your home. From there, you can also enable Siri integration.

The settings of Eve Cam now offer a new option to flip the camera image. With the magnetic base of Eve Cam that attaches to all sorts of elements in your home, this opens up a new possibilities to mount the Eve Cam at the best location.

To access this new setting, Eve Cam requires at least firmware version 1.0.3, which has also been released as a free update.

