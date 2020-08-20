Key Digital, a manufacturer of professional AV and control systems, introduces the new KD-EX18G HDMI extender kit featuring Key Digital’s new proprietary HDMI extension technology, Ultra High Definition over Twisted Pair (UHDoTP).

The KD-EX18G with UHDoTP stands apart from other HDMI extenders as it allows Key Digital to present this fully capable extender kit at a more cost-effective price point than most HDBaseT offerings, according to Masha Tsinberg Lakhter, COO of Key Digital. The KD-EX18G features 4K/UHD 18G extension, 4K to 1080p down-conversion, HDMI pass-through, power over CAT, two-way IR, handshake control, and Forced Hot Plug all in a low-profile slim chassis design.

This new extender kit supports up to 18Gbps, meets HDCP2.2 compliancy, and extends video resolutions up to 4096×2160 at 60hz with 4:4:4 chroma sub-sampling over a single CAT5e/6 cable up to 35m (115ft) and 1080p signals are extended up to 164 feet. For more information, go to http://www.keydigital.com.

