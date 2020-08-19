Red Giant has released an update to Universe, its collection of GPU-accelerated plugins for editors and motion graphics artists.

Universe 3.3 delivers two brand new tools and an update to four current ones in the existing Universe suite. Visual artists will have access to an even greater selection of dynamic tools for motion graphics with the introduction of Quantum and Modes and as well as the updated versions of the Glow, Glimmer, Chromatic Aberration and Hacker Text tools.

Red Giant Universe is available as a standalone subscription or as part of Red Giant Complete, the subscription service that gives editors, motion designers and VFX artists all Red Giant tools — Trapcode Suite, Magic Bullet Suite, Universe, VFX Suite and Shooter Suite — at one price. The all suite costs $199 annually or $30 monthly.

