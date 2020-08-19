Brydge has announced the availability of its Pro+ keyboards for the Apple iPad Pro in Best Buy stores across the U.S.

Best Buy stores nationwide, as well as BestBuy.com, are now selling the Brydge Pro+. These keyboards are available in space gray and engineered out of machined aluminum to match the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 11-inch iPad Pro models in design, quality, and color.

The Brydge Pro+ features an integrated trackpad designed specifically for the touch-first experience on the iPad. Fluid gestures on the trackpad allow users to easily switch between apps, access the app switcher and activate the Dock, Control Center and apps in Slide Over, according to Toby Mander-Jones, co-CEO and founder of Brydge. You can find your closest Best Buy store at https://www.bestbuy.com/site/store-locator.

