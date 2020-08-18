TrueNAS Open Storage has added a new flagship to the enterprise product line with the M60, a unified storage system powered by the faster TrueNAS 12.0 operating system.

Brett Davis, executive vice president for iXsystems, says TrueNAS 12.0, the newest version of the industry’s most widely used Open Source storage OS, is significant because it is the first TrueNAS release that officially merges the FreeNAS and TrueNAS brands while also unifying the software and documentation.

FreeNAS is now known as TrueNAS CORE; it’s still open source and freely available as an edition of the TrueNAS Open Storage software, which also encompasses TrueNAS Enterprise and TrueNAS SCALE editions, each designed for different use cases. TrueNAS 12.0 can be used with existing customer hardware or with a broad range of storage solutions available through TrueNAS resellers.

Leading the TrueNAS product line and leveraging TrueNAS 12.0 is the TrueNAS M60 Unified Storage System. Now available, the M60 joins the M-Series flagship line of unified storage systems and is built for enterprise environments where maximum performance is a mandate. The M60 can be configured with single or dual-controller and hybrid, fusion, or all-flash storage.

