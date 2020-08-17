Apple has ordered its first competition series, “My Kind of Country,” a global search for “unconventional and extraordinary” country music talent that will be produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Emmy-nominated Hello Sunshine, Jason Owen and Emmy Award nominee Izzie Pick Ibarra. Emmy Award-nominated Adam Blackstone will serve as musical director of the series, which will be executive produced by Done + Dusted.

According to Apple, “My Kind of Country” will “revolutionize the music competition genre with a fresh, new documentary sensibility” and “will break down cultural and musical barriers in the country music space.”

Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine head of Film & Television Lauren Neustadter, and senior vice president of Unscripted Programming Cynthia Stockhammer will executive produce the series on behalf of the media company. Owen, president and CEO of Sandbox Entertainment and mega-manager to country music stars Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Faith Hill, and Dan + Shay among others, will also serve as executive producer alongside Izzie Pick Ibarra, the showrunner behind the Emmy-nominated competition series “The Masked Singer” and “Dancing With the Stars,” as well as Done + Dusted’s Katy Mullan and Melanie Fletcher (“The Disney Family Singalong,” John Legend’s “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy,” “The Little Mermaid Live!,” “Dear Class of 2020,” London Olympic Opening and Closing Ceremonies). Adam Blackstone (musical director to Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys, Faith Hill, Rihanna, Tim McGraw, “The Masked Singer,” “The Four,” “Girls Trip,” BET Awards 2020) will serve as musical director.

The series will premiere globally on Apple TV+, which is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device. For more information, please visit apple.com/tvpr.

