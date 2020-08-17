The world’s largest digital reading destination, Magzter announced that Abu Dhabi Media has added four titles, Al Ittihad, Zahrat Al Khaleej, Majid and National Geographic Al Arabiya to its digital reading platform.

Abu Dhabi Media is one of the leading publishers in the Middle East, Published since 2010, National Geographic Al Arabiya magazine covers a range of topics that include geography, archeology, natural science, wildlife, astronomy, history and more.

Zahrat Al Khaleej is one of the most-read women’s lifestyle magazines in the Arab world today. Majid is a children’s magazine.

