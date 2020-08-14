L-com, a manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced has launched a new line of SDI video over fiber extender modules to address broadcast, security, surveillance and digital signage applications.

L-com’s FOCV-series SDI video over fiber extenders convert SDI (uncompressed video format) to an optical signal, and vice-versa. In many cases, extension over fiber can eliminate the need for a camera truck or more expensive electrical repeaters, says Paul Hospodar, product line manager. Other benefits realized by using these fiber video extenders include weight savings vs. copper cable, immunity to EMI/RFI and more secure connections as fiber is harder to tap than copper cabling, he adds.

Off-the-shelf options include 3G-SDI transmitter and receiver modules in a small-form factor “inline” packaging, as well as a benchtop/rack-mountable module and dual rate 12G/6G-SDI versions for 4k broadcasting, uncompressed over fiber.

L-com’s new SDI video over fiber extenders are all in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

