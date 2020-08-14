Puro Sound Labs has introduced the PuroPro headphones into the U.S. market. The PuroPro is the latest addition to the range. And in keeping with the company’s mission to protect consumers’ hearing, the headphones are volume limited to 85 dB for up to 8 hours per day, and 95 dB for up to 50 minutes per day, as recommended by the World Health Organization.

While the headphones are volume limited to the maximum safe listening level, they don’t compromise on sound quality. Puro Balanced Response Curve technology is engineered to deliver clear, crisp vocals and full dynamic bass. Additionally, with Digital Noise Reduction Technology, the headphones are equipped with two adjustable ANC levels, ensuring that users can listen to their favorite tracks and podcasts undisturbed, or find their own space in a shared environment.

The headphones boast a lightweight, construction with a durable, supple protein leather headband and ear cushions. The wireless Bluetooth v.5 headphones are complete with a foldable design and matching hard cover carrying case and are ideal for travel, withbatteries that provide up to 28 hours playtime with ANC, 32 hours without and 300 hours of standby time.The Puro Pro headphones are currently available at Amazon for US$199.99.

