Silicon Labs — a provider of “silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world” — has announced Works With 2020, a smart home technology conference livestreaming for free to engineers, developers and product managers worldwide Sept. 9-10.

Through technical trainings, educational panels and one-on-one meetings, Works With speakers from companies like Amazon, Comcast, Google, and Silicon Labs will train attendees how to design and deliver certified IoT solutions that ‘work with’ any smart home ecosystem or wireless protocol, according to Silicon Labs CEO Tyson Tuttle.

He adds that the comprehensive IoT hardware, software and development tools and platforms Silicon Labs will demonstrate at Works With simplify connected product design and enable IoT device makers to get their products to market quickly. These products include Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, Tuya Smart, as well as across multiple wireless protocols such as Bluetooth, Project Connected Home over IP (CHIP), Thread, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Z-Wave and proprietary.

Like this: Like Loading...