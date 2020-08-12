Roland has announced TR-8S Version 2.0, a firmware update for the drum machine in the AIRA series.

The free upgrade offers enhancements like an FM synthesis engine with Morph control, expanded performance effects, and reload functions to speed up workflow. Version 2.0 also adds many reload functions that restore pattern and kit elements to their stored states with quick actions, providing new ways to manipulate beats while creating sounds and performing live.

To learn more about the TR-8S Version 2.0 update, visit Roland.com.

