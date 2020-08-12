Defense Brand, which specializes in protective tech accessories, has rebranded as Raptic to reflect the company’s expanded offerings.

Defense Brand Launched in 2012 with a collection of protective phone cases featuring military-grade drop protection. But as its customer needs grew, so did the company’s product lines. To move beyond its initial foundation and evolve with customer demand, Defense has now changed their name to Raptic “to reflect their expanded product lines and ever-growing vision of well-designed lifestyle accessories,” the company says.

