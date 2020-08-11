SDL, an intelligent language and content company, has launched SDL Trados Studio 2021, the latest version of the Computer Assisted Translation (CAT) tool combines the power of SDL’s desktop software with access to the cloud-based translation and project management capabilities of SDL Trados Live.

In addition, SDL Trados 2021 is now available on an annual subscription model. Massimo Ghislandi, executive vice president of Translation Productivity, SDL, says SDL Trados Studio 2021 comes with a rich set of powerful new features and functionality to boost the productivity of translation teams. These include:

SDL Trados Live: Powered by SDL Language Cloud, this new translation productivity cloud from SDL works with SDL Trados Studio to provide an online translation editor coupled with a web-based project management and revision experience.

SDL Trados Live Mobile App: Available to download for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play, it allows you to manage your translation projects wherever you are, directly from your smartphone.

For users with a focus on desktop ways of working, the SDL Trados Studio 2021 desktop app includes a number of productivity enhancing features. SDL Trados Studio's Translation Memory (TM) engine has been enhanced to deliver better results, faster . Quality Assurance (QA) checks are also improved due to the new intelligent technology.

SDL AppStore is now accessible directly from within SDL Trados Studio 2021. Offering 250-plus apps, it allows users to customize their SDL Trados Studio environment faster.

Subscription-based Licensing: You can now buy an annual subscription to SDL Trados Studio 2021 for both the Professional and Freelance editions, which means you no longer need to pay upfront for the perpetual license.

