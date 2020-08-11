OWC says it’s offering the highest capacity memory upgrades available for the new 2020 27-inch iMac 5K — up to a 128GB memory kit users can save up to 78% compared to Apple’s grade upgrade pricing.

The OWC MaxRAM Memory Certification allows Mac owners to max-out upgradeable memory slots. OWC Memory Kits for the new iMac 5Ks are available for same day shipping via OWC Memory Upgrades. They’re available in the following options:

16GB (8GB x 2) OWC2666DDR4S16P only $69.99 $130 savings over factory

32GB (8GB x 4) OWC2666DDR4S32S only $139.79 $450 savings over factory

32GB (16GB x 2) OWC2666DDR4S32P only $134.99 $450 savings over factory

64GB (16GB x 4) OWC2666DDR4S64S only $268.99 $700 savings over factory

64GB (32GB x2) OWC2666DDR4S64P only $309.99 $680 savings over factory

96GB (32GB x 2 + 16GB x 2) OWC2666DDR4S96S only $449.99 N/A factory purchase

128GB (32GB x 4) OWC2666DR4S128S only $599.99.

After upgrading with OWC, customers can save even more with OWC’s Trade-in Rebate. Full details and models are listed at OWC Memory Rebate.

