Inpixon, an indoor data company that delivers Indoor Intelligence solutions, says it’s received certification for its Ultra-WideBand (UWB) module from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The FCC-certified UWB module is designed and developed by Inpixon for use in Inpixon and third-party sensors, built to meet the IEEE 802.15.4 UWB standard and has an ability to provide positional accuracy of under 30 centimeters. According to Market and Markets, the Ultra-Wideband market is projected to reach US$2.7 billion by 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of of 19.6%. The anticipated growth is due to the rapid adoption of UWB technology within consumer electronics and Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) applications including numerous use cases across the healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, security and other industries.

Companies such as Apple, NXP and Samsung are utilizing UWB for device-to-device applications and location-based services due to its high accuracy and reliability with low-to-no radio signal interference.

“Inpixon is determined to establish ourselves as the leader in the indoor location technology market, leveraging both our comprehensive offering and first-in-class technologies which enable our customers to achieve the right mix of solutions for their specific needs,” says Inpixon CEO Nadir Ali. “This new FCC-certified UWB module will enable many of our existing and new enterprise customers to gain significant advantage by utilizing a unique combination of cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) signal detection for positioning. We believe Inpixon’s sensors, analytics, and mapping, combined within our intelligent, integrated platform, provide customers the best digital situational awareness technology for location services, security, risk mitigation and public safety for their indoor spaces.”

Like this: Like Loading...