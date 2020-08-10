MacPlus Software has released ActiveDock 2 for macOS, an update of the Apple Dock replacement.

The utility allows grouping of documents and apps, with quicker switching between apps and windows. Mac users can manage windows right from the Window Previews panel.

ActiveDock 2 allows you to drag and drop any elements to it from the Finder. You can arrange items with drag and drop. You can set your own icon for any element, start a menu for launching apps and a favorite folder, and create your own design themes. ActiveDock 2 also adds multiple-monitor support and the ability to place the app anywhere on your Mac’s screen.

For the month of August, ActiveDock 2 for Mac is available for the promotional price of US$24.99 instead of $35.99 on the MacPlus Software website with coupon PRMACAUGUST2020.

