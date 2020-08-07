OWC has announced the OWC Rover Pro – a patent-pending “made in the USA” design that allows users to add wheels to Apple’s 2019 Mac Pro in under two minutes.

Factory-finish, matching stainless-steel housings feature 360-degree articulating wheels with non-marring soft rubber tread install and include stops to keep your Mac Pro in place. No tools are needed for installation; simply place your Mac Pro’s factory feet into the Rover Pro’s polished stainless-steel housings and secure with a few hand twists. When you’re done moving your Mac Pro around, the Rover Pro allows quick and easy conversion back to the factory feet for stationary use.

As mentioned, The Rover Pro includes wheel stops that prevent any unintended movement. When not in use, the stops clip to the casters so they’re immediately ready to help get the job done wherever you need to with a wheel kit built for rolling and securing a 2019 Mac Pro on any surface.

The OWC Rover Pro is available for US$199 for a limited time. After this the price will be $249.

