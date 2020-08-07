L-com has launched a new line of passive fiber optic taps to address telecommunications, test and measurement, R&D, fiber network maintenance and optical system design applications.

L-com’s new passive fiber optic taps are used for monitoring and testing of fiber optic links. They split a certain percentage of optical power to allow for analysis of data and signal integrity, as well as enabling maintenance of a fiber link without interruption of service.

Since different split ratios are required depending on the data protocol, type of monitoring and type of testing, L-com offers split ratios of 50/50, 60/40, 70/30 and 98/2 off-the-shelf. Other features include single-mode and multimode versions, LC and MPO connector options, LGX module form factors as well as component form factors (single-mode LC only).

L-com’s new passive fiber optic taps are all in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

Like this: Like Loading...